Businesses feel the impact of supply chain crisis

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Local businesses are adjusting their day-to-day operations in order to deal with the ongoing supply chain crisis.

C&S Paint Center, a paint store, and Brewed Downtown, a restaurant in Jacksonville, have both had strain put on their business due to the effects the pandemic has had on the global supply chain.

Ron Choate, owner of C&S Paint Center, told WITN, “In the last 30 days we had two major suppliers. Both of those suppliers are down to shipping us less than 40% of what we order. So we’ve had to try and find other companies to buy products from to keep our shelves full.”

Choate explained that his store’s suppliers have not been able to ship their full orders, forcing him to expand the business to any other paint manufacturers who sell their products.

Choate said some of the manufacturers they purchase paint from have inflated the prices of paint three times throughout the year as opposed to once a year, which he says is the normal amount.

He says the complications in the petroleum industry, as well as the significant decrease in transport workers, have caused the increase in prices across the board.

Michelle Smith, owner of Brewed Downtown, says petroleum issues have caused food shipment prices to increase as well.

Smith says she has also been struggling to get products from her normal suppliers.

“We were told by our biggest supplier that we were too small for them to worry about.”

Smith explained that petroleum is a key component in making the plasticware they use in the restaurant.

“I just waited 16 weeks to get straws,” Smith said.

She said her restaurant has since had to make a number of adjustments to its menu to account for supply shortages and she has even begun offering discounts to customers who purchase a drink with their food and bring in their own cups for the drink.

“We have had to only give out straws when our customers request them,” she continued.

Choate says paint manufacturers have estimated that supply chain issues won’t be resolved until the second quarter of 2022 at the earliest.

Still, both owners are trying to stay positive and work their hardest to survive the crisis.

Smith said, “The last 8 months I start my day off, I get up in the morning to see who got what supplies literally overnight.”

Choate remained optimistic, telling WITN, “We’re going to weather this. But it’s not fun to get up in the morning sometimes when you’re facing all these issues.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.