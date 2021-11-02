Aces for Autism receives $1.5 million donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local resource for kids with autism is preparing to expand after receiving a large donation.

Aces for Autism accepted the donation from the State Employees Credit Union Foundation in Greenville Tuesday.

The funds will be used to open a new clinic and provide health and educational resources to kids with autism and their families.

The clinic is expected to serve 250 kids from across the area and provide specialized services to meet the individual needs of the children.

Aces for Autism Co-founder Bobbie Robinson says having access to the right expertise can change the lives of local families.

“We’ve seen the effects of it as a family. We’ve seen the effects of our own son Samuel getting the help that he needed, and that language that came along with it and it was life-changing.”

Robinson adds that they hope to break ground on the clinic early next year.

