8th Annual Great Toy Takeaway kicks off as drop offs begin

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The 8th Annual Great Toy Takeaway is underway as drop off sites begin accepting donations.

Organizers ask anyone able to donate a new or gently used toy, bring them to one of the donation sites across Pitt County by Dec. 15.

The nonprofit organization began in 2014 and has given away thousands of toys to hundreds of families each year since.

Families who would like to register to receive toys this year can do so beginning Dec. 1.

Time slots for toy pick up are on a first-come, first-served basis and will be Dec. 18 and 19 at the Pitt County Fairgrounds.

