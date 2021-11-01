Advertisement

Winterville senior citizens send care packages to troops overseas

Winterville Senior Citizens Club
Winterville Senior Citizens Club(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local senior citizens group is showing its support for our armed services this holiday season.

The Winterville Senior Citizens Club in Pitt County collected hundreds of care package items to be sent to service members stationed overseas in time for the holidays.

Members of the group collected snacks and sweets along with hygiene items and books and donated them to the nonprofit organization NCPacks4Patriots Monday afternoon.

Many of the club members say they or their family members served in the military and know firsthand what a touch of home can mean to troops serving overseas.

Several club members say they plan to send holiday cards and personalized notes over the next few days as well.

