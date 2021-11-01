Winning With Diabetes event raises awareness during National Diabetes Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - November marks National Diabetes month and experts are working to raise awareness.

The American Diabetes Association says 34.2 million Americans, or 10.5% of the population, are living with diabetes.

Susan Houston with the Vidant Lifestyle Medicine Clinic, DNP, CDCES, says Type 1 diabetes is when a person’s body cannot produce insulin, the hormone needed to regulate blood sugar levels, and you have to receive insulin injections. Type 2 diabetes occurs when your pancreas works, but not as well as it should. Houston says lack of exercise and eating too many carbohydrates can affect insulin levels and contribute to Type 2 diabetes.

Houston says small lifestyle changes including exercise and healthy eating can lead to long-term success. She says this means minimizing your sugar and carb intake and prioritizing healthy, whole foods like vegetables.

Vidant Medical Center, the Pitt County Health Department and Vidant Lifestyle Medicine Clinic are offering the community virtually join the Winning with Diabetes 20th annual conference on Wednesday, November 10 at 1 p.m. The program includes information about healthier eating, nutrition trends and other diabetes prevention and treatment.

You can register for the event at vidantwellness@vidanthealth.com or (252) 847-5590.

