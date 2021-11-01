Advertisement

State destroys thousands of pounds of unused medications to combat opioid epidemic

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of pounds of unused prescription medications have been collected and destroyed by state agencies.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says it and its partner agencies collected 27,493 pounds of unused prescription medications as part of the fall effort for Operation Medicine Drop and National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors these operations and the pounds taken and incinerated translates to about 20.6 million dosage units.

The SBI says on Oct. 26th, law enforcement agencies delivered the collected medications to SBI agents from the Criminal Enterprise Investigations Unit who took them to an incinerator in Alamance County where they were safely destroyed.

The SBI says since 2013, Operation Medicine Drop has collected 273 million prescription pills.

More information about the opioid epidemic and finding a dropbox near you can be found here.

