State destroys thousands of pounds of unused medications to combat opioid epidemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of pounds of unused prescription medications have been collected and destroyed by state agencies.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says it and its partner agencies collected 27,493 pounds of unused prescription medications as part of the fall effort for Operation Medicine Drop and National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors these operations and the pounds taken and incinerated translates to about 20.6 million dosage units.

The SBI says on Oct. 26th, law enforcement agencies delivered the collected medications to SBI agents from the Criminal Enterprise Investigations Unit who took them to an incinerator in Alamance County where they were safely destroyed.

“We appreciate the citizens of North Carolina who continued to fill drop boxes across the state in pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, police departments and sheriffs’ offices with unused or expired medications. We’ve seen the devastation caused by the opioid epidemic and we know it can happen to any family. That’s why it’s important that we all do our part to ensure unused medications are not abused.”

The SBI says since 2013, Operation Medicine Drop has collected 273 million prescription pills.

More information about the opioid epidemic and finding a dropbox near you can be found here.

