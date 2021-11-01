Advertisement

Redistricting debate begins in earnest at NC legislature

NC redistricting map
NC redistricting map(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The General Assembly is starting to debate redistricting maps drawn by lawmakers for legislative and congressional seats.

Senate and House committees are scheduled to meet Monday to consider boundaries based on 2020 census figures. Republican lawmakers hope to give final approval to congressional and legislative lines by the end of the week.

The GOP controls both the state House and Senate, so legislative maps they pitch are expected to help them retain their majorities. Redistricting experts say a proposed plan to redraw U.S. House lines would give the GOP a good chance to win 10 of the state’s 14 seats.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
North Carolina alcohol agents arrest nearly 300 in crackdown
October 31st this year falls on a Sunday.
When is Trick or Treat this year?
Volunteers at Unity Church in Greenville packed 50,000 meals bound for Zambia, Africa.
Greenville church packs 50,000 meals bound for Zambia
Two people rescued from boat near Morehead City

Latest News

Healthy Habits: November Is National Diabetes Month
Healthy Habits: November Is National Diabetes Month
Pitt County could potentially be seeing a new data center facility near Belvoir Elementary...
Commissioners could vote on Pitt County cryptofarm today
Masks now optional in Carteret County Schools
Halloween spectacular display back for a fifth year in Greenville
Halloween spectacular display back for a fifth year in Greenville