Advertisement

Police searching for missing Goldsboro man

Darryl Dunn, Jr. was last seen Saturday.
Darryl Dunn, Jr. was last seen Saturday.(Goldsboro police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for your help in locating a missing man.

Darryl Dunn, Jr. was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the 31-year-old man was seen walking away from a home on North Madison Avenue.

Dunn was wearing a white thermal shirt, stonewashed blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

He is 5′10 and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Dunn’s whereabouts should call Goldsboro police at 919-706-6572.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
North Carolina alcohol agents arrest nearly 300 in crackdown
October 31st this year falls on a Sunday.
When is Trick or Treat this year?
Volunteers at Unity Church in Greenville packed 50,000 meals bound for Zambia, Africa.
Greenville church packs 50,000 meals bound for Zambia
Two people rescued from boat near Morehead City

Latest News

Eliot Avila
New Bern man faces drug trafficking charges, more than 9,000 Oxycodone dosage units seized
Winning With Diabetes event raises awareness during National Diabetes Month
Chief Toussaint Summers
Former New Bern police chief to run for mayor
Healthy Habits: November Is National Diabetes Month
Healthy Habits: November Is National Diabetes Month