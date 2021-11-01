Police searching for missing Goldsboro man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for your help in locating a missing man.

Darryl Dunn, Jr. was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the 31-year-old man was seen walking away from a home on North Madison Avenue.

Dunn was wearing a white thermal shirt, stonewashed blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

He is 5′10 and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Dunn’s whereabouts should call Goldsboro police at 919-706-6572.

