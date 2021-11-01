Advertisement

Pitt Community College sees surge in construction program interest

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local community college is seeing significant growth in its construction technology program.

Administrators at Pitt Community College say they’re experiencing a surge in interest from people wanting to learn construction-related trades.

Students learn construction from the ground up, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, mechanical construction and electrical expertise.

The registered students normally build two houses each year on campus which are then put up for auction to the public, but due to increased enrollment, a third house is being constructed this year.

Staff at PCC say there is increased interest following the pandemic as the demand for skilled workers rises.

Anyone interested can contact the admissions office or the building construction technology department.

