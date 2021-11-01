Advertisement

Pesce’s late power-play goal keeps Hurricanes undefeated

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Defenseman Brett Pesce scored his first goal of the season with 2:27 left as the Carolina Hurricanes remained undefeated with a 2-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

The Hurricanes are 8-0-0, extending the best start to a season in franchise history.

Frederik Andersen stopped 22 shots for his seventh victory of the season. Karel Vejmelka made 37 saves for the Coyotes. Christian Fischer scored for Arizona.

It was the first game in NHL history between an undefeated team having played seven or more games against a winless team with at least seven games, according to NHL Stats.

