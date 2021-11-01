New warden named at Pasquotank County prison

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - There is a new warden at an Elizabeth City prison where four employees were murdered in an Oct. 2017 failed escape attempt.

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice named Daniel Everett as the new warden of the Pasquotank Correctional Institution Monday.

The state prison system says Everett had been the associate warden for operations at Pamlico Correctional in Bayboro since 2018. He began his career with the Department of Public Safety in 2000 as a correctional officer at Pasquotank Correctional.

“Warden Everett has led a life of service to our prisons and to our country,” said Todd Ishee, North Carolina Department of Public Safety commissioner of prisons.

“He has two decades of hands-on experience and used to work in the prison he will lead. He is a welcome addition to our team of wardens who work hard to protect our communities with care and commitment.”

The DPS says Everett is now responsible for all operations at the prison, which holds close and minimum custody adult men.

Everett is also an army veteran, having served from 1992 to 1998, holding the rank of sergeant.

The DPS says Everett holds a North Carolina Criminal Justice and Training Standards general instruction training certificate, and is an instructor in cell extraction, use of pepper spray and controls, restraints and defensive techniques.

