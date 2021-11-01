New daily COVID-19 cases hit three month low

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of new COVID-19 cases reached a three-month low on Monday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there were just 1,096 new cases reported to them on Monday.

The number of new cases hasn’t been that low since July 20th when there were 871 cases.

This graph shows the number of new COVID-19 cases each day for the past month. (NCDHHS)

The state has now had 1,482,464 confirmed cases of the virus.

DHHS said the number of people in the hospital actually increased for the first time in more than a month. On Sunday, there were 1,211 hospitalizations across the state, an increase of four from Saturday.

