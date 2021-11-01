New Charlotte Hornets ‘mixtape’ jerseys feature something they’ve never had before

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets have unveiled their 2021-22 City Edition jerseys for the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season - and they’re doing something different this time around.

Last season, the Hornets used the gold and granite “Mint” jersey’s to pay homage to Charlotte’s history as home of the first U.S. Branch Mint and the Carolina Gold Rush of the early 1800s.

This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling a “mixtape” of each of the franchise’s “greatest hits” through the design of the City Edition uniform.

Some of the topics identified for the Hornets include the unveiling of the original colors and uniforms; the early to mid-1990s teams with Muggsy Bogues, Dell Curry, Larry Johnson and Alonzo Mourning; the atmosphere of the Charlotte Coliseum; and the return of the Hornets name to Charlotte in 2014.

This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling a “mixtape” of each of the franchise’s “greatest hits” through the design of the City Edition uniform. (Charlotte Hornets)

The front of the jersey features a script “Charlotte” wordmark that has never been used before on a Hornets uniform. The use of script calls back to the popular design of pennants that hung in the background when the original Hornets uniforms were unveiled in 1988.

The numbers on the front and back of the jersey are in the current Hornets font, while the player name on the back appears in the classic Hornets font. The number on the front of the jersey is on the right, a callback to the jerseys worn by the Bobcats from 2004-2009 and 2012-2014. The jersey also includes the anthem “EST. 1988″ in the classic Hornets font, acknowledging the franchise’s founding.

The jersey includes the familiar multicolored pinstripes from the original Hornets uniforms worn from 1988-1997, along with a pattern that pays tribute to the court design from the Charlotte Coliseum.

The shorts feature a classic Hornets logo on one leg and a script “Hornets” wordmark on the other. The waistband has an “H” logo with “Buzz City” written across it in a subtle nod to the secondary “H” logo that appeared on the waistband of the original Hornets uniforms in 1988.

The 2021-22 Nike NBA Hornets City Edition uniform juxtaposes throwback elements from previous uniforms, as well as several non-uniform design cues, to tell a story of the evolution of the team and brand from the inaugural season of 1988-89, through the return of the Hornets name to Charlotte in 2014, to the present day.

In addition, the Hornets announced plans to bring back the classic court that was used for select games from 2018-2020 for the eight home games in which the team will wear the Nike NBA City Edition uniform, which are being dubbed “Hive 75 Nights” and will include celebrations of the history of the NBA and the franchise.

The season’s first “Hive 75 Night” is Friday, November 12, when the Hornets host the New York Knicks at Spectrum Center. Additional games include Monday, December 27, against the Houston Rockets; Saturday, January 8, against the Milwaukee Bucks; Sunday, January 23, against the Atlanta Hawks; Wednesday, February 9, against the Chicago Bulls; Saturday, February 12, against the Memphis Grizzlies; Saturday, March 19, against the Dallas Mavericks; and Friday, March 25, against the Utah Jazz. The Hornets will also wear the Nike NBA City Edition uniform nine times in road contests, for a total of 17 games on the season.

Nike NBA City Edition jerseys are expected to be available at retail outlets, including HornetsFanShop.com on Monday, November 15.

