New Bern man faces drug trafficking charges, more than 9,000 Oxycodone dosage units seized

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has announced more than 9,000 dosage units of Oxycodone are off the streets and a man is behind bars following a search warrant.

On Oct. 28, deputies conducted a search warrant at Eliot Avila’s, 39, home on Spring Garden Road in New Bern.

During the search, deputies seized about 9,400 dosage units of Oxycodone, which officials say has a street value of about $282,000. Deputies say they also found 175 grams of schedule VI-controlled substance.

Avila was arrested and charged with felony trafficking in opioid, felony possession, felony, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia.

Avila is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $1 million bond.

