Advertisement

New Bern man faces drug trafficking charges, more than 9,000 Oxycodone dosage units seized

Eliot Avila
Eliot Avila(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has announced more than 9,000 dosage units of Oxycodone are off the streets and a man is behind bars following a search warrant.

On Oct. 28, deputies conducted a search warrant at Eliot Avila’s, 39, home on Spring Garden Road in New Bern.

During the search, deputies seized about 9,400 dosage units of Oxycodone, which officials say has a street value of about $282,000. Deputies say they also found 175 grams of schedule VI-controlled substance.

Avila was arrested and charged with felony trafficking in opioid, felony possession, felony, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia.

Avila is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
North Carolina alcohol agents arrest nearly 300 in crackdown
October 31st this year falls on a Sunday.
When is Trick or Treat this year?
Volunteers at Unity Church in Greenville packed 50,000 meals bound for Zambia, Africa.
Greenville church packs 50,000 meals bound for Zambia
Two people rescued from boat near Morehead City

Latest News

Winning With Diabetes event raises awareness during National Diabetes Month
Chief Toussaint Summers
Former New Bern police chief to run for mayor
Healthy Habits: November Is National Diabetes Month
Healthy Habits: November Is National Diabetes Month
Pitt County could potentially be seeing a new data center facility near Belvoir Elementary...
Commissioners could vote on Pitt County cryptofarm today