Masks now optional in Carteret County Schools

(WJHG/WECP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Mask protocols are changing at schools in Carteret County Monday.

Carteret County Schools says face coverings are now optional in classrooms across the district. According to the school system, the positive COVID-19 case rate in the county dipped to 4.6%.

It also said the number of cases in school, and the number of student and staff quarantines dropped to the lowest levels of the year.

Masks are still required on buses per CDC mandate.

