Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office holding toy drive

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Monday was the first day of Operation Blue Elf in Lenoir County.

Operation Blue Elf is a toy drive the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Department is holding. Monday marked the first day toys can be dropped off.

Throughout the county, toys can be dropped off at Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office locations, including the main office at the Lenoir County Courthouse.

The sheriff’s office is looking for toys for newborns all the way up to 17-year-olds.

The last day the department is taking donations is Dec. 11th, and then the toys will be given to the Lenoir County Department of Social Services for distribution.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Department’s locations are open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. No donations of money can be accepted.

Deputies will also be at Walmart in Kinston on Nov. 6th, Nov. 20th, and Dec. 4th and the Jackson Heights Piggly Wiggly on Nov. 13th. Deputies will also be at a to-be-determined location on Dec. 11th. All of the locations will be open between 12 and 4 p.m.

