Former New Bern police chief to run for mayor

Chief Toussaint Summers
Chief Toussaint Summers
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A former police chief says he will run for mayor.

Former New Bern Police Chief Toussaint Summers announced that he plans to file for candidacy.

Summers retired as chief in April after leading the department for almost a decade. He previously worked as a Community College Adjunct Professor and worked as a consultant with the Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services.

In a statement, Summers says,

Craven County’s municipal elections were rescheduled to 2022.

WITN reached out to current mayor Dana Outlaw to see if he is planning to run for reelection, but he said he is not providing a comment at this time.

