Advertisement

Defense shines, Panthers snap skid by beating Falcons 19-13

The Carolina Panthers celebrate during the second half of an NFL football game against the...
The Carolina Panthers celebrate during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons , Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 19-13. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Zane Gonzalez kicked four field goals and Chuba Hubbard scored on a 6-yard run with 6 1/2 minutes remaining to seal Carolina’s 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Panthers snapped a four-game skid.

Carolina’s defense totally stuffed Matt Ryan and the Falcons, who managed just 213 yards total offense.

Ryan threw for only 146 yards with two interceptions.

Atlanta had won two straight games, but the Falcons squandered a chance to climb above .500 for the first time since 2017.

Panthers QB Sam Darnold was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved a Highway Patrol cruiser.
Highway Patrol releases names of cruisers struck on U.S. 264
Greenville Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
October 31st this year falls on a Sunday.
When is Trick or Treat this year?
The Education Law Center's annual report shows North Carolina received a failing grade in...
North Carolina receives failing grade on school funding
Volunteers at Unity Church in Greenville packed 50,000 meals bound for Zambia, Africa.
Greenville church packs 50,000 meals bound for Zambia

Latest News

Pesce’s late power-play goal keeps Hurricanes undefeated
Denny Hamlin (11) prevents Alex Bowman (48) from doing a celebratory burnout after a NASCAR Cup...
Bowman wins as tension builds ahead of NASCAR title race
The Associated Press: Latest ACC sports news
Hartman, No. 13 Wake Forest top Duke 45-7 to stay unbeaten