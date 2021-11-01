Cryptofarm intends to pull permit for Pitt County site
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A controversial data center proposal for Pitt County will be pulled from consideration.
Compute North says it will ask county commissioners to remove the company’s permit application for its cryptofarm operation that would have been across from Belvoir Elementary School.
County commissioners were expected to take up the proposal at tonight’s meeting.
The Minnesota-based company wanted to build a cryptocurrency mining facility off Highway 33 West.
The company said it would bring 27 jobs to the area with full benefits and an average salary of $56,000 a year.
Many residents in the area opposed the plan, concerned about the noise the facility would create as well as the amount of energy that it would use.
While Compute North said it found Pitt County attractive for its facility, they plan to keep “all options open” in coming up with a new site.
