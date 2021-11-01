Cryptofarm intends to pull permit for Pitt County site

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A controversial data center proposal for Pitt County will be pulled from consideration.

Compute North says it will ask county commissioners to remove the company’s permit application for its cryptofarm operation that would have been across from Belvoir Elementary School.

County commissioners were expected to take up the proposal at tonight’s meeting.

The Minnesota-based company wanted to build a cryptocurrency mining facility off Highway 33 West.

The company said it would bring 27 jobs to the area with full benefits and an average salary of $56,000 a year.

“After thoughtful review of our proposed data center facility in Pitt County, Compute North has decided that it is in the best interest of all stakeholders to pursue an alternative location for our project. We are confident in our ability to meet all county ordinances to ensure compliance and do have a genuine desire to contribute as a valuable member of the local economy. With support from our local partners, we remain optimistic about receiving approval to commence with building a new data center facility in Eastern North Carolina, bringing benefits to the local economy and power grid. Integrity is a core value at Compute North and our desire to be a good neighbor and valued member of the business community is authentic and unwavering.”

Many residents in the area opposed the plan, concerned about the noise the facility would create as well as the amount of energy that it would use.

While Compute North said it found Pitt County attractive for its facility, they plan to keep “all options open” in coming up with a new site.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.