Commissioners could vote on Pitt County cryptofarm today

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Commissioners will meet again Monday to weigh in on a potential new data center that would be installed near an elementary school.

Compute North, a Minnesota-based company used to power cryptocurrency mining operations, wants to build a facility in the county off Highway 33 West near Belvoir Elementary School.

County commissioners approved an amendment to the zoning ordinance back in September, which would allow the facility to be built. Last month, they then delayed the vote until acoustic experts are able to weigh in on the project.

Some residents have concerns over the sounds that would come from the facility, while others think it would be good for the community.

The will be hearing Monday night at 6 p.m. The county is no longer accepting public comment.

Meanwhile. parents of children at Belvoir Elementary, will protest the potential facility outside the Pitt County Government building on West Fifth Street in Greenville starting at 5 p.m.

Their goal is to prevent Compute North from getting a permit to build the data mining facility 1,140 feet from the school. They say if it were approved, it would make learning, teaching, and parenting even more difficult for students, teachers and parents.

