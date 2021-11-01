Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny start to November stays comfy

We’ll see the dry weather stick with us over the first half of the work week
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sunny weather we’ll see to start the week will not last all week long. A high pressure system will inch closer to the East from the west, weakening as it approaches the Atlantic. This will keep sunshine intact through the first two days of the week, allowing highs to reach into the low 70s despite a light northerly breeze.

Our weather pattern will shift as that high starts to weaken. A series of fronts will sweep southward Wednesday and Friday, increasing cloud cover over that stretch with rain showing up as we wrap up the work week. Highs will fall to the upper 50s to low 60s as the clouds thicken and fronts bring cooler air to the region. Rain showers will be light even as the fronts cross the area.

Meanwhile over the Central Atlantic Ocean, Subtropical storm Wanda will remain over open waters and not affect the United States. Shipping lanes may be affected, but no land areas.

Monday

Mostly sunny and continued seasonable. High 70. Wind: N5-10. Overnight low: 46

Tuesday

Partly cloudy and mild. High 73. W5-10. Overnight low: 51

