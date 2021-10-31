Advertisement

Two people rescued from boat near Morehead City

(Gray Media)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard said two people were rescued after a small boat capsized near Cedar Island Saturday evening.

Officials received information from Carteret County dispatchers that the boat had capsized after taking waves over its side, stranding the two boaters.

A helicopter aircrew, along with boatcrews and other vessels helped assist with rescue efforts.

The two people were taken to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Cedar Island Ferry Terminal after one was observed to potentially exhibit symptoms of hypothermia, according to the Coast Guard.

