Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: November will arrive mostly clear and seasonable

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A west and northwest flow around a departing storm system will keep us dry tonight. Winds become light from the north on Monday as high pressure builds in, however, ample sunshine will lift afternoon temperatures to around 70. Most of the week ahead looks dry until a system approches late week.

Meanwhile over the Central Atlantic Ocean, Subtropical storm Wanda will remain over open waters and not affect the United States. Shipping lanes may be affected, but no land areas.

Tonight

Mostly clear and cool. Low of 47. Wind: NW5

Monday

Mostly sunny and continued seasonable. High 71. Wind: N5-10

Tuesday

Partly cloudy and mild. High 73. W5-10

