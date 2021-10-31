Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: November will arrive mostly clear and seasonable

November, like October, is typically one our driest months
By Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A west and northwest flow around a departing storm system will keep us dry tonight. Winds become light from the north on Monday as high pressure builds in, however, ample sunshine will lift afternoon temperatures to around 70. Most of the week ahead looks dry until a system approches late week.

Meanwhile over the Central Atlantic Ocean, Subtropical storm Wanda will remain over open waters and not affect the United States. Shipping lanes may be affected, but no land areas.

Tonight

Mostly clear and cool. Low of 47. Wind: NW5

Monday

Mostly sunny and continued seasonable. High 71. Wind: N5-10

Tuesday

Partly cloudy and mild. High 73. W5-10

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved a Highway Patrol cruiser.
Highway Patrol releases names of cruisers struck on U.S. 264
Greenville Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
October 31st this year falls on a Sunday.
When is Trick or Treat this year?
The Education Law Center's annual report shows North Carolina received a failing grade in...
North Carolina receives failing grade on school funding
Crypto mining facility plot of land
Marginalized community fears impact of proposed crypto mining facility

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Sunday, October 31, 2021
First Alert Forecast for Sunday, October 31, 2021
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Pleasant today; Cool evening for trick or treaters
First Alert Forecast For October 30, 2021
First Alert Forecast For October 30, 2021
First Alert Forecast for Saturday, October 30th 6AM