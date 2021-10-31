Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Pleasant today; Cool evening for trick or treaters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ll enjoy classic Halloween weather Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Winds out of the northwest will blow at 10 mph. Long sleeves will be best for Trick-or-Treating as we head into Sunday evening. Below is your Trick-or-Treating first alert forecast.

Meanwhile over the Central Atlantic Ocean, Subtropical storm Wanda formed Saturday night. This storm will remain over open waters and not affect the United States. Shipping lanes may be affected, but no land areas.

Halloween Forecast (WITN)

Sunday

Mostly sunny and comfortable High of 71. Wind: NW10

Monday

Mostly sunny and continued seasonable. High 71. Wind: N5-10

Tuesday

Partly cloudy and mild. High 73. W5-10

