Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Pleasant today; Cool evening for trick or treaters
Mostly sunny skies will be with us on this last day of October
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ll enjoy classic Halloween weather Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Winds out of the northwest will blow at 10 mph. Long sleeves will be best for Trick-or-Treating as we head into Sunday evening. Below is your Trick-or-Treating first alert forecast.
Meanwhile over the Central Atlantic Ocean, Subtropical storm Wanda formed Saturday night. This storm will remain over open waters and not affect the United States. Shipping lanes may be affected, but no land areas.
Sunday
Mostly sunny and comfortable High of 71. Wind: NW10
Monday
Mostly sunny and continued seasonable. High 71. Wind: N5-10
Tuesday
Partly cloudy and mild. High 73. W5-10
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.