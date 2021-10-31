Advertisement

North Carolina alcohol agents arrest nearly 300 in crackdown

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s Alcohol Law Enforcement says it arrested nearly 300 people during operations at alcoholic beverage-licensed businesses and other locations as part of a Halloween crackdown.

A news release from the Department of Public Safety said that state alcohol agents working with local law enforcement officials arrested 286 people on 700 charges around the state.

The agents executed 13 search warrants, seized guns and drugs and made arrests on a mixture of felony, alcoholic beverage and drug charges.

Twenty-five licensed businesses were found in violation of state laws and regulations.

A Lenoir business lost its alcohol permit after agents determined employees were distributing drugs to patrons, according to the release.

