Hartman, No. 13 Wake Forest top Duke 45-7 to stay unbeaten

(WCSC (custom credit) | WCSC-TV)
By Associated Press and Aaron Beard
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Sam Hartman continued his recent tear by accounting for five touchdowns to help No. 13 Wake Forest beat Duke 45-7 on Saturday.

That gave the Demon Deacons their best start in program history.

Hartman threw for 402 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 61 yards and two scores. That helped the Demon Deacons reach 8-0 for the first time, including 5-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Mataeo Durant ran for 103 yards to lead the Blue Devils, who fell to 0-4 in the ACC.

Duke was coming off a shutout loss at Virginia before an open week.

