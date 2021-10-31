Halloween spectacular display back for a fifth year in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For one Greenville couple, carving pumpkins and handing out candy just doesn’t cut it.

Brian Taillon and Steven Mueller have been created themed displays at their home to dazzle neighbors and visitors for the past five years. Leading up to the grand finale on Halloween, displays have been seen throughout the month of October, switching up every few weeks.

“Our neighbors try to guess the theme each week,” said Taillon. “It really has brought our neighborhood together.”

For the final act this year, more than 40 life-like mannequins and three surprise guests measuring over 15-feet tall will spook trick-or-treaters from all over the area.

Also seen in the display are fog machines, light and sound systems, and pyrotechnics.

For Taillon, this year’s display came with particularly heavy weight, saying, “After the uncertainty of 2020, we felt that this year’s display and celebration needed to be bigger than ever.”

“We get to meet a lot of our neighbors this way,” said his partner, Mueller. “People from the other side of town come over to say hi. It’s so nice getting to know everybody and make new friends.”

The display is located at 4004 Dunhagan Rd. in Greenville and will be available for viewing from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Halloween evening.

