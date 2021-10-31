The Associated Press: Latest ACC sports news
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) - Louisville’s trip to North Carolina State headlines the Week 9 schedule for the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Wolfpack fell out of the AP Top 25 after a loss at Miami. But Dave Doeren’s team still controls its own destiny in the Atlantic Division.
The Cardinals have two league losses and are trying to stay in a race led by No. 13 Wake Forest.
The schedule includes Florida State visiting Clemson after last year’s meeting was called off due to COVID-19 concerns.
In addition, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and North Carolina receiver Josh Downs are top players to watch this weekend.
