ACA open enrollment begins Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A nonprofit organization in Greenville is offering free ACA assistance as open enrollment begins Nov. 1.

Access East’s Certified Marketplace Navigators program will help people find the best, most cost-effective health-insurance plan for 2022 for them and their families, and to determine if financial assistance is available to help pay for coverage, according to the nonprofit.

“Everything will again be appointment-only for this Open Enrollment,” Shantell Cheek said.

The enrollment period for an ACA insurance plan is until Dec. 5 if consumers wish to have coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

Open Enrollment will run a month longer this year, ending Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

There will be no walk-ins for Navigator enrollment assistance and those who wish to schedule one-on-one Navigator enrollment help can call (252) 847-3027 or toll-free (877) 755-5438, or visit www.NCNavigator.net.

Masks are required for all in-person enrollment assistance.

