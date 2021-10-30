Advertisement

WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Week 11, Part One

Greenville high schools close out regular season with wins, WRH bounces back, Northside caps conference title
WITN END ZONE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 11, PART ONE
WITN END ZONE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 11, PART ONE(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 30, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 11

Camden County 34, Manteo 14

Chocowinity Southside 52, Jones County 12

Currituck County 36, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 14

East Duplin 31, Southwest Onslow 14

Eastern Wayne 28, Goldsboro 14

Edenton Holmes 48, Hertford County 38

Elizabeth City Northeastern 58, Pasquotank County 6

Gates County 58, Robersonville South Creek 50

Greenville D.H. Conley 53, South Central Pitt 0

Greenville J.H. Rose 21, Havelock 14

Halifax Academy 70, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 28

Holly Ridge Dixon 21, Richlands 20

Jacksonville 54, Jacksonville Northside 6

Jacksonville White Oak 66, Swansboro 23

John Paul II Catholic 28, Kinston Parrott Academy 6

Kinston 31, North Lenoir 14

Nash Central 19, Roanoke Rapids 17

Newton Grove Hobbton 50, North Duplin 26

North Pitt 72, Farmville Central 7

Northern Nash 33, Rocky Mount 28

Pikeville Aycock 44, Southern Wayne 0

Pinetown Northside 77, Pamlico County 40

Riverside Martin 34, Bertie County 0

Rocky Mount Academy def. Raleigh St. David’s, forfeit

Southeast Halifax def. Rocky Mount Prep, forfeit

Southern Nash 48, Franklinton 22

Wallace-Rose Hill 36, Warsaw Kenan 28

Washington 47, Ayden-Grifton 14

West Carteret 34, Croatan 14

West Craven 24, SouthWest Edgecombe 0

Wilson Fike 21, Wilson Hunt 14

