WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Week 11, Part One
Greenville high schools close out regular season with wins, WRH bounces back, Northside caps conference title
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 11
Camden County 34, Manteo 14
Chocowinity Southside 52, Jones County 12
Currituck County 36, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 14
East Duplin 31, Southwest Onslow 14
Eastern Wayne 28, Goldsboro 14
Edenton Holmes 48, Hertford County 38
Elizabeth City Northeastern 58, Pasquotank County 6
Gates County 58, Robersonville South Creek 50
Greenville D.H. Conley 53, South Central Pitt 0
Greenville J.H. Rose 21, Havelock 14
Halifax Academy 70, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 28
Holly Ridge Dixon 21, Richlands 20
Jacksonville 54, Jacksonville Northside 6
Jacksonville White Oak 66, Swansboro 23
John Paul II Catholic 28, Kinston Parrott Academy 6
Kinston 31, North Lenoir 14
Nash Central 19, Roanoke Rapids 17
Newton Grove Hobbton 50, North Duplin 26
North Pitt 72, Farmville Central 7
Northern Nash 33, Rocky Mount 28
Pikeville Aycock 44, Southern Wayne 0
Pinetown Northside 77, Pamlico County 40
Riverside Martin 34, Bertie County 0
Rocky Mount Academy def. Raleigh St. David’s, forfeit
Southeast Halifax def. Rocky Mount Prep, forfeit
Southern Nash 48, Franklinton 22
Wallace-Rose Hill 36, Warsaw Kenan 28
Washington 47, Ayden-Grifton 14
West Carteret 34, Croatan 14
West Craven 24, SouthWest Edgecombe 0
Wilson Fike 21, Wilson Hunt 14
