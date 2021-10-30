Advertisement

WITN earns two RTDNAC awards

(Live 5)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN won two awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas Saturday morning.

RTDNAC announced in September that the station was nominated in two categories, in Hard News Feature and News Special.

The RTDNAC is “a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to showcasing the best broadcast journalism in North Carolina and South Carolina and supporting college students who aspire to a journalism career.”

Congratulations to the winners!

Hard News Feature - First Place: WITN – Burn Survivor Returns Home – Nikki Hauser

News Special - First Place: WITN – Hometown Healing

