Advertisement

Weather, crew shortage, operation changes reason for American Airlines flight cancellations, including hundreds out of Charlotte

There have been 154 flights canceled on Saturday
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.(WSAZ)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of American Airlines flights in and out of Charlotte were canceled or delayed the past couple of days, causing frustration for hundreds of passengers.

On Friday, according to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport’s flight tracker, nearly 85 arrivals or departures out of Charlotte were canceled.

There have been 154 flights canceled on Saturday.

Customers frustrated while American Airlines forced to cancel flights due to labor shortage

American Airlines said a part of the reason for the cancellations was due to high wind gusts from its hub in Dallas-Fort Worth.

“This week, we saw two days of severe winds in DFW, with wind gusts up to 50 mph on Thursday, creating crosswind limitations that sharply reduced arrival capacity by more than half,” American Airlines said in a statement,

‘Your flight has been cancelled’; Family says airline cancels flight out of CLT over crew shortage

American Airlines says the runways had to be reduced from five down to two, which caused a lot of cancellations for flights across the country.

Aside from that, American Airlines wrote a letter to its employees saying that they are adjusting operations the last few days of October by proactively canceling flights, mainly due to crew shortages.

“We are taking this measure to minimize any inconvenience as much as possible,” American Airlines said. “Most of the customers impacted by these changes are being rebooked the same day, and we apologize for having to make these changes.”

American Airlines says within the next week, about 1,800 employees will return from leave, beginning Nov. 1, with the remainder coming back on Dec. 1.

There will also be more than 600 new hire flight attendants by the end of the year.

“Our team members are continuing to take great care of our customers and we anticipate getting through this brief irregular ops period quickly with the start of a new month,” American Airlines said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a still frame from nanny cam video.
VIDEO: Nanny cam alerts parents to possible abuse, woman charged by New Bern police
The crash involved a Highway Patrol cruiser.
Highway Patrol releases names of cruisers struck on U.S. 264
The crash involved a Highway Patrol cruiser.
Highway Patrol said no serious injuries after cruiser struck on U.S. 264
Craven County operation Bad Candy
Thirty-six arrested for drugs in Craven County operation ‘Bad Candy’
October 31st this year falls on a Sunday.
When is Trick or Treat this year?

Latest News

Members of the Christian Faith Assembly box dinners for a local fundraiser
Church surprises hometown hero with fundraiser
Brown Fundraiser
Brown Fundraiser
Volunteers at Unity Church in Greenville packed 50,000 meals bound for Zambia, Africa.
Greenville church packs 50,000 meals bound for Zambia
WITN earns two RTDNAC awards