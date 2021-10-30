Roanoke Rapids holds free Halloween events Saturday
Published: Oct. 30, 2021
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -The city of Roanoke Rapids will observe Halloween Saturday with events and citywide Trick-or-Treating around town.
Citywide Trick-or-Treating is encouraged from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Roanoke Rapids Police and Roanoke Rapids Parks & Recreation Departments are set to host a free Trunk-or-Treat at Doyle Field from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
There will also be a Halloween Party at Chaloner Recreation Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
