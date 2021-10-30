Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Seasonable last October Saturday for Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A large low pressure system is located northwest of Eastern NC. The dry slot around this system will give us some sunshine Saturday as well as a few afternoon clouds which will periodically block the sun. Winds will be from the southwest around 10 mph. Highs will be in the 60s for a seasonably cool day.

We’ll enjoy classic Halloween weather Sunday. Skies will stay partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Winds out of the northwest will blow at 10 mph. Long sleeves will be best for Trick-or-Treating as we head into Sunday evening. Below is your Trick or Treating first alert forecast.

Halloween Forecast (WITN)

Saturday

Mostly sunny morning then partly cloudy afternoon and a little breezy. High of 68. Wind: SW10 G15.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 71. Wind: NW10 G15.

Monday

Mostly sunny and continued seasonable. High 71. Wind: N5-10

