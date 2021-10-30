Advertisement

Maysville fall festival begins on Saturday

Maysville Fall Fest
Maysville Fall Fest(Town of Maysville)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Maysville will host the first downtown Fall Festival on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The fall festival will be the grand opening of the Maysville Marketplace as well as the grand opening of the new police department building.

The festival will feature pop-up shops and will offer opportunities for entrepreneurs looking for affordable shops in the area.

The grand opening ribbon cutting will begin at 3 p.m. on 406 Main St.

The festivities will also include food trucks, live music, pumpkin painting and a costume contest.

