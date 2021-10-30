Highway Patrol releases names of cruisers struck on U.S. 264

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Highway Patrol has released the names of the cruisers who were struck on U.S. 264 and the driver who caused the collision during .

On Friday at 1:12 p.m., Highway Patrol Troopers C.M. Goulet and Trooper K.C. Grady were stationed at a collision scene on U.S. 264 when they were struck by a 2019 Audi that was traveling East.

The driver of the Audi was identified as Peyton David of Rocky Mount. David was traveling East and failed to move over. He struck and rear ended the patrol vehicle causing it to strike a tow truck that was in front of them.

Both Troopers were transported to a local hospital with non-life- threatening injuries.

Peyton David received minor injuries and was treated by EMS on the scene. He was charged with a felony failure to move over and being held at the Wilson County Detention Center on a $2,500 secure bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

