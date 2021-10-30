Greenville church packs 50,000 meals bound for Zambia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Unity Church in Greenville spent Friday and Saturday packing 50,000 meals to send to Zambia, Africa as part of their partnership with Kids Around the World.

Two packing shifts were set up with 80 volunteers per shift, in order to pack the 50,000 meals.

The church has had many members to take individual or group mission trips, but that through this localized meal packing event, it was something that even more church members, both children and adults, could participate in on a personal level, according to senior pastor Jeff Manning.

Manning said the church plans to do this again with a larger goal and more shifts.

