ENC organizations hosting a bike ride and fun run to raise money on Saturday

In Lenoir County- Northeast Elementary School is hosting “Saturday Fun Run” fundraiser to raise money for a solar energy grant it won earlier this year. The school needs to raise $2,900 to fully qualify for the grant. Three individual events are scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and proceeds from each will help the school meet qualifications for the $42,000 grant awarded by NC GreenPower. The Fun Run is open for all ages and will be at the Kinston High School track. Runners 18 and older will begin the run from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Runners 12 to 18 years old will run from 8:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. A family Race is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Runners must register at the track and opens 30 minutes before each race. The schedule of donations is $5 for K-12 students, $15 for adults, $20 for a family combo of up to three members and $25 for a family combo of four members or more. Supporters who would like to donate without running can go to https://donate.ncgreenpower.org/RocketsNE