ENC organizations hosting a bike ride and fun run to raise money on Saturday
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Two fundraisers are happening on Saturday in Eastern North Carolina to benefit Parkinson’s disease and to support a school grant.
- In Craven County- The 6th annual Bernin To The Beach Bike Ride is hosting “The Bike Box Project” to raise money to end Parkinson’s disease. The 501c3 organization has currently raised $200,000, which helps people locally fight to stave off the effects of the debilitating disease. Funds raised also benefit the Michael J Fox Foundation. The bike ride departs at the North Carolina History Center on 529 S Front Street at 8 a.m. and bikes to the Atlantic Beach Double Tree. Rest stops are located at Casa Del Patron in Haveloc and Parker Honda in Morehead City.
- In Lenoir County- Northeast Elementary School is hosting “Saturday Fun Run” fundraiser to raise money for a solar energy grant it won earlier this year. The school needs to raise $2,900 to fully qualify for the grant. Three individual events are scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and proceeds from each will help the school meet qualifications for the $42,000 grant awarded by NC GreenPower. The Fun Run is open for all ages and will be at the Kinston High School track. Runners 18 and older will begin the run from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Runners 12 to 18 years old will run from 8:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. A family Race is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Runners must register at the track and opens 30 minutes before each race. The schedule of donations is $5 for K-12 students, $15 for adults, $20 for a family combo of up to three members and $25 for a family combo of four members or more. Supporters who would like to donate without running can go to https://donate.ncgreenpower.org/RocketsNE.
