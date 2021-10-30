ENC organizations hosting a bike ride and fun run to raise money on Saturday

In Craven County- The 6th annual Bernin To The Beach Bike Ride is hosting “The Bike Box Project” to raise money to end Parkinson’s disease. The 501c3 organization has currently raised $200,000, which helps people locally fight to stave off the effects of the debilitating disease. Funds raised also benefit the Michael J Fox Foundation. The bike ride departs at the North Carolina History Center on 529 S Front Street at 8 a.m. and bikes to the Atlantic Beach Double Tree. Rest stops are located at Casa Del Patron in Haveloc and Parker Honda in Morehead City.