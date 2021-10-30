FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two organizations are coming together to put on the 1st annual community fellowship cookout in the park.

A God Sent Home Care LLC and Everlasting Covenant Community Assembly KCM cleaning company are putting the cookout on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bennett Park on Main Street in Farmville.

Organizers say they are giving out clothes, household items, food and candy for free.

The organizations invite people to come out and enjoy.

