Church surprises hometown hero with fundraiser

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Christian Faith Assembly in Trenton held a fundraiser Saturday in support of Joel Brown, who’s recovering from his injuries after he saved a pregnant woman from a fire last month.

The fire happened at 702 South Caswell Street in La Grange in September. Brown broke the fall of Ulaysha Southerland, who jumped from the second floor unit in an attempt to escape.

Brown has since been met with bills for his hospital stays, reconstructive surgeries, and medical transportation rides.

His community hoped to take some of his struggles away by accepting donations and selling dinner plates at the church on Saturday.

“I wanted to do something for him,” said event organizer and lifelong friend of Brown Cheryl Ward. “When I heard of his injuries, the extent of his injuries, I said, ‘We have got to do something for him. He’s our hometown hero.’”

Dozens pitched in to cook food, ice down drinks, and serve the plate to others wanting to show their support.

They surprised Brown with the event and the donation.

“It humbles you to know that people realize that I maybe in a point of need and they’re willing to help or just to surprise me to make me feel better,” said Brown. “It’s great.”

Attendees of the fundraiser spoke highly of Brown, saying his behavior on the night of the rescue was not at all out of character.

“When they said it was Jo-Jo that helped the lady when she jumped out of the window, I really wasn’t surprised,” said George Ward with the Christian Faith Assembly. “I thank God that he was at the right place, at the right time.”

Brown says he is healing a bit more everyday and just trying to be the best patient he can be for his wife and two children.

