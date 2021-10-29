Young Corolla stallion ‘Taco’ dies

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - A beloved horse from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund on the Outer Banks has died.

Taco was only eight years old.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced the news on its Facebook page Friday, saying Taco passed due to drinking contaminated water.

Taco was easily recognizable because of a large lump he had on his hip since he was about two years old.

There is a small chance of hope from the horse fund that Taco mated with mares that may produce offspring.

In its farewell post, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said:

“Every single loss is a tragedy when you have such a small population to begin with, but some hit a bit harder than others. Taco had such a big personality, and so many people became attached to him and helped us keep a constant eye on him. My phone’s predictive text would start filling in Taco’s story automatically because we received so many messages about him. He was a permanent member of our staff’s ‘make sure you put eyes on this horse today’ list, and it will take some time for us to break that habit. Maybe we will never stop looking for him; it’s hard to believe he’s gone. Rest free and easy, Taco. 💔”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.