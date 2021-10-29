Young Corolla stallion ‘Taco’ dies
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - A beloved horse from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund on the Outer Banks has died.
Taco was only eight years old.
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced the news on its Facebook page Friday, saying Taco passed due to drinking contaminated water.
Taco was easily recognizable because of a large lump he had on his hip since he was about two years old.
There is a small chance of hope from the horse fund that Taco mated with mares that may produce offspring.
In its farewell post, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said:
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.