WITN’s Halloween costume photo contest winners announced
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This year’s winners for the annual Halloween costume photo contest have been announced.
Adult Category
First place: Khalessi of the Dothraki and Mother of Dragons, Brandy Davenport of Grimesland
Second place: Zombie Stormtrooper, Shanda Haddock of Goldsboro
Third place: Mario & Princess Peach, Jay Lloyd of Greenville
Child Category
First place: AT-ST Star Wars Walker, Carson Simpson of Jamesville
Second place: Ray Stantz - Ghostbusters, Natalie Vause of Tarboro
Third place: Mad Hatter, Genevieve
More than 80 people submitted their costumes this year. You can see all the submissions here.
Congratulations and thank you to all who participated!
