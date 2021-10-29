Advertisement

WITN’s Halloween costume photo contest winners announced

The 2021 Halloween Costume Contest winners in the adult and child categories. (L-R Brandy...
The 2021 Halloween Costume Contest winners in the adult and child categories. (L-R Brandy Davenport, Carson Simpson)(WITN)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This year’s winners for the annual Halloween costume photo contest have been announced.

Adult Category

First place: Khalessi of the Dothraki and Mother of Dragons, Brandy Davenport of Grimesland

Second place: Zombie Stormtrooper, Shanda Haddock of Goldsboro

Third place: Mario & Princess Peach, Jay Lloyd of Greenville

Child Category

First place: AT-ST Star Wars Walker, Carson Simpson of Jamesville

Second place: Ray Stantz - Ghostbusters, Natalie Vause of Tarboro

Third place: Mad Hatter, Genevieve

More than 80 people submitted their costumes this year. You can see all the submissions here.

Congratulations and thank you to all who participated!

