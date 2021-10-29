WITN’s Halloween costume photo contest winners announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This year’s winners for the annual Halloween costume photo contest have been announced.

Adult Category

First place: Khalessi of the Dothraki and Mother of Dragons, Brandy Davenport of Grimesland

Second place: Zombie Stormtrooper, Shanda Haddock of Goldsboro

Third place: Mario & Princess Peach, Jay Lloyd of Greenville

Autoplay Caption

Child Category

First place: AT-ST Star Wars Walker, Carson Simpson of Jamesville

Second place: Ray Stantz - Ghostbusters, Natalie Vause of Tarboro

Third place: Mad Hatter, Genevieve

Autoplay Caption

More than 80 people submitted their costumes this year. You can see all the submissions here.

Congratulations and thank you to all who participated!

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.