Winterville Charter Academy teachers attend anti-racism training
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville Charter Academy teachers took part in anti-racism training this week.
The training came after the resignation of a teacher who parents say told black students they would be her “field slaves” if it wasn’t for the Constitution, during a lesson in September. The teacher resigned soon after.
Kanisha Tillman, a parent, wasn’t thrilled with the idea of a one-day anti-racism training session.
“I’m under the understanding that they believe that this one-and-half day training is really going to create a full turnaround in the culture of the school,” Tillman said.
The training session was a closed-door meeting, and parents weren’t told what was discussed.
“There could’ve been more follow-through especially because the board unanimously agreed to allow the parents to have this anti-racism committee. And from what I understand, one committee member would be able to sit in on the training.”
The anti-racism committee, also known as ‘ARC,’ was formed in the days following the teacher’s resignation and is made up entirely of parents and school board members who will offer suggestions for disciplinary actions for students and staff when accusations of racism are reported.
WITN reached out to Winterville Charter Academy for comment and they sent the following statement:
Toni Suggs, a member of the Coalition Against Racism, says the work doesn’t stop at just one anti-racism meeting.
“One day or one-and-half days of training does not dictate racism,” Suggs said.
“I do believe that the administration staff along with National Heritage Academy need to keep an open line of communication. An ongoing training especially with the nature of what has happened at this school, our community and the students that attend this school.”
