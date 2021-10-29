Winterville Charter Academy teachers attend anti-racism training

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville Charter Academy teachers took part in anti-racism training this week.

The training came after the resignation of a teacher who parents say told black students they would be her “field slaves” if it wasn’t for the Constitution, during a lesson in September. The teacher resigned soon after.

Kanisha Tillman, a parent, wasn’t thrilled with the idea of a one-day anti-racism training session.

“I’m under the understanding that they believe that this one-and-half day training is really going to create a full turnaround in the culture of the school,” Tillman said.

The training session was a closed-door meeting, and parents weren’t told what was discussed.

“There could’ve been more follow-through especially because the board unanimously agreed to allow the parents to have this anti-racism committee. And from what I understand, one committee member would be able to sit in on the training.”

The anti-racism committee, also known as ‘ARC,’ was formed in the days following the teacher’s resignation and is made up entirely of parents and school board members who will offer suggestions for disciplinary actions for students and staff when accusations of racism are reported.

WITN reached out to Winterville Charter Academy for comment and they sent the following statement:

“We all agree racism has no place at our school. Over the past several weeks, our school leadership team and board have been working closely by taking multiple steps to address the September incident. We are committed to fostering an environment that celebrates diversity, equity, and inclusiveness. We believe parent partnerships are an integral part of making this happen. One of the many steps we’re taking is to work with noted diversity, equity, and inclusion expert Joe Jones to identify our school’s unique challenges and needs and create an action plan to best address them. His visit Thursday, which was specifically designed as a training session for our faculty and staff, is just one of several planned as we work together to nurture a school that is safe and loving for everyone. Parents will have the opportunity to hear from Mr. Jones, school leadership and our board at an upcoming parent information meeting. Plans for this meeting are being finalized and will be shared with our families in the coming days. These are not one-time opportunities. This important work will continue. Our goal is to engage our entire school community and work together to make our school the best it can be.”

Toni Suggs, a member of the Coalition Against Racism, says the work doesn’t stop at just one anti-racism meeting.

“One day or one-and-half days of training does not dictate racism,” Suggs said.

“I do believe that the administration staff along with National Heritage Academy need to keep an open line of communication. An ongoing training especially with the nature of what has happened at this school, our community and the students that attend this school.”

