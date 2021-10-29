Advertisement

Saving Graces: Sterling

Sterling
Sterling(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Sterling.

Sterling is an 8 week old female who loves other people and cats. Sterling loves to give kisses and sit with her foster family. They say she would do best in a home with other cats or kittens.

Sterling is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. You can apply online and Saving Graces will meet potential adopters by appointment only at PetSmart.

Saving Graces is also looking for foster homes and will train willing participants. You can also apply online.

