Rocky Mount police investigating shots fired in mall parking lot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they are investigating reports of shots fired in a parking lot of a mall Friday.

The reports are that shots were fired in the parking lot of Golden East Crossing.

Police say there are no reported injuries and there is no ongoing threat.

They say the suspects were last seen in a silver vehicle leaving the area.

Anyone with information should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.