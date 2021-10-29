Advertisement

Redistricting suit challenges North Carolina General Assembly

NC redistricting map
NC redistricting map(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Advocacy groups and voters have sued to block the North Carolina General Assembly’s timetable to pass new boundaries for legislative seats next week.

They say Republicans are breaking rules designed to ensure Black voters can elect their favored candidates.

The state NAACP, Common Cause and four individuals filed a lawsuit Friday in Wake County court challenging the legislators’ refusal to consider racial data or evaluate racially polarized voting in the state before considering map proposals.

Republicans argue maps drawn in the late 2010s that courts signed off on didn’t use such data.

The plaintiffs also want the March primary for legislative seats delayed.

