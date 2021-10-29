Advertisement

North Carolina surpasses 18,000 COVID-19 deaths

(WBRC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina hit another grim milestone on Friday with the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said more than 18,000 people have now died from the virus.

There were 73 new deaths reported on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 18,050. Onslow County continues to lead Eastern Carolina with 259 confirmed deaths.

As the number of deaths continues to rise, the number of people in the hospital maintains its decline.

DHHS said on Friday there were 1,335 people in the hospital with the virus, while a month ago there were more than 3,000 hospitalizations.

This shows the number of hospitalizations over the past month in North Carolina.
