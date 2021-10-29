Advertisement

NCEL 10-28-21

NCEL 10-28-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a still frame from nanny cam video.
VIDEO: Nanny cam alerts parents to possible abuse, woman charged by New Bern police
A pedestrian was killed at this intersection in Lenoir County.
Highway Patrol investigating fatal late-night hit-and-run in Lenoir County
Winterville Police suspect
UPDATE: Winterville police identify person of interest
Deanta Beamon was wanted for three counts of attempted first-degree murder in Pitt County.
DEPUTIES: Man arrested after standoff tried to kill 3 Pitt County bail bondsmen
Antwaun Thompson
Arrest made in fatal Lenoir County hit-and-run

Latest News

Experts offer tips on Halloween safety
Dairy Queen holds special day to raise money for children’s hospital
Researchers study how climate change impacts North Carolina
PruittHealth works new contract managing state’s nursing homes for veterans