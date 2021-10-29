Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Robinson ‘95% sure’ he’ll run for governor in 2024

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson(AP)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Republican North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says he’s fairly certain he will run for governor in 2024, rather than seek a second term in his current post.

He said in a public conference call posted this week that he was “95% sure” of a gubernatorial run.

Robinson was elected lieutenant governor last November in his first bid for political office.

Current Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper can’t seek reelection again due to term limits.

Robinson has faced recent resignation demands after comments he made about sex education in schools that critics say disparaged LGBTQ people.

Robinson said he was talking about reading materials, not people.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a still frame from nanny cam video.
VIDEO: Nanny cam alerts parents to possible abuse, woman charged by New Bern police
A pedestrian was killed at this intersection in Lenoir County.
Highway Patrol investigating fatal late-night hit-and-run in Lenoir County
Winterville Police suspect
UPDATE: Winterville police identify person of interest
Deanta Beamon was wanted for three counts of attempted first-degree murder in Pitt County.
DEPUTIES: Man arrested after standoff tried to kill 3 Pitt County bail bondsmen
Antwaun Thompson
Arrest made in fatal Lenoir County hit-and-run

Latest News

According to the ProPublica report, a new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing...
Report: Sen. Richard Burr, brother-in-law under investigation for possible insider trading
NC redistricting map
Community members criticize redistricting maps drawn by lawmakers
Republican lawmaker says action on state budget could be completed next week
Early voting in Pitt County
Early voting begins in Eastern North Carolina