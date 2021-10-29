Highway Patrol said no serious injuries after cruiser struck on U.S. 264

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Westbound lanes of U.S. 264 remain closed this afternoon after a Highway Patrol cruiser was hit by another vehicle.

It happened west of the U.S. 264 ALT exit outside of Saratoga in Wilson County.

The Highway Patrol said they can confirm one of their cruisers was struck and minor injuries were reported.

Troopers said it was originally thought the trooper was outside the vehicle at the time and hit, but that was not the case.

The Highway Patrol says it expects to release more information soon on the accident.

